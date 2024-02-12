Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.42.

Confluent Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

