Contrasting Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) & Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV)

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) and Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zepp Health and Sector 5, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zepp Health presently has a consensus target price of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 266.79%. Given Zepp Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zepp Health is more favorable than Sector 5.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $600.66 million 0.14 -$41.80 million ($0.65) -2.05 Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zepp Health and Sector 5’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sector 5 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zepp Health.

Profitability

This table compares Zepp Health and Sector 5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health -9.52% -11.01% -5.69% Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Zepp Health shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zepp Health beats Sector 5 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. It offers its products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

