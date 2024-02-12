Cooper Companies Stock to Split on Tuesday, February 20th (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $376.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $303.74 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.40. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,693 shares in the company, valued at $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,820 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.