Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.45. 11,378,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,642,416. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

