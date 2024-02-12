Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,466. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

