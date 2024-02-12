Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

