Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,604 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

TME stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

