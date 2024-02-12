Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

