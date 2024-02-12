Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.20. 2,841,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,953,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.47. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

