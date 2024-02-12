Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 272,287 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,287 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 102,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 6.16%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

