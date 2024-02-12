Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $658.90. The company had a trading volume of 322,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $662.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

