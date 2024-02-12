Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,817 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 70.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 402,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.69. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 11.92.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.