Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. 7,536,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,955,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

