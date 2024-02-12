Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,391,264 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,512. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

