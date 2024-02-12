Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.68. 8,552,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

