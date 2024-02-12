Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,691 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Royce Value Trust worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 134,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,113. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.