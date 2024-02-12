Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87,900 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,276,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

