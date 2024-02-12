Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stryker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,631,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 133,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYK traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $340.88. 303,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,672. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.38. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $346.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

