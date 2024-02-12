Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 566,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,259 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 16.08. 133,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.68. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.59 per share, for a total transaction of 1,296,350.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,322,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 181,049,961.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,536,825 shares of company stock valued at $51,450,341 in the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

