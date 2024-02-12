Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $749.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $665.00 to $749.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $659.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $723.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $728.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

