Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COTY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.94.

Coty Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of COTY opened at $11.62 on Friday. Coty has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $67,193,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

