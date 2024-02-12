Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 6,824 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Enovis accounts for 2.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Enovis worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Enovis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of Enovis stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 260,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

