Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. StoneX Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.33% of StoneX Group worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1,957.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 216,574 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 27,284.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 551.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $336,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,262.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $336,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.88.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

