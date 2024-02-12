Cove Street Capital LLC Grows Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,350 shares during the quarter. Research Solutions comprises about 2.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 12.01% of Research Solutions worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of RSSS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,844. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 20,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $52,293.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,068,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 128,480 shares of company stock valued at $338,933 over the last 90 days. 26.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Research Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.