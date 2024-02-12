Cove Street Capital LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206,411 shares during the period. Hallador Energy makes up about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

HNRG traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. 270,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

About Hallador Energy

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.