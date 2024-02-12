Cove Street Capital LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 384.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,904 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $62,989.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 15.6 %

NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. 161,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.30. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorcar Parts of America

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.