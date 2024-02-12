Cove Street Capital LLC Has $9.71 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International makes up approximately 3.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Compass Minerals International worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

NYSE CMP traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 970,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $941.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $41.15.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Minerals International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.