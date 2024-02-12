Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 1,462,322 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462,322 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 197,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

