Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vitesse Energy worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 217,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

