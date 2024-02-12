Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 623,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,868,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 139,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.78. 11,182,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,431,014. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

