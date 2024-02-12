Cove Street Capital LLC Trims Position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. InfuSystem accounts for about 1.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 2.18% of InfuSystem worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFU. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in InfuSystem by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 107,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 82,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,673. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 million, a PE ratio of 240.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

