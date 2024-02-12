Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CACC. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $551.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.43. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $379.77 and a 52 week high of $616.66.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

