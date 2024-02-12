Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Up 288.7% in January

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, an increase of 288.7% from the January 15th total of 79,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 135.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Crexendo Trading Down 0.5 %

Crexendo stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.43. 194,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

