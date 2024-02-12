Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $33.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Criteo stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

