Critical Comparison: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) & Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Cochlear shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Cochlear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -153.68% -175.11% -106.44% Cochlear N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $8.59 million 5.13 -$22.16 million ($4.17) -1.76 Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $1.64 125.18

This table compares electroCore and Cochlear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cochlear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for electroCore and Cochlear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Cochlear.

Summary

Cochlear beats electroCore on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld device for regular or intermittent use over many years. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

