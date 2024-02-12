Critical Comparison: Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) versus ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and ASML’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASML $29.82 billion 12.56 $8.48 billion $21.51 44.15

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Meyer Burger Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A ASML 28.44% 68.32% 20.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meyer Burger Technology and ASML, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meyer Burger Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 ASML 0 3 7 1 2.82

ASML has a consensus price target of $912.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.90%. Given ASML’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than Meyer Burger Technology.

Summary

ASML beats Meyer Burger Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to assess the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and lithography process and control software solutions; and refurbishes and upgrades older lithography systems, as well as offers customer support and associated services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, rest of Asia, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

