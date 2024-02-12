CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.24.
CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
CSX opened at $36.89 on Monday. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
