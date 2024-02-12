CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.24.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get CSX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,771,000 after purchasing an additional 680,632 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in CSX by 19.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,383,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,785,000 after buying an additional 1,383,086 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $36.89 on Monday. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.