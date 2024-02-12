CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.91.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $281.31 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $281.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

