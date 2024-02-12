CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 2%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $275.00 and last traded at $275.64. Approximately 102,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 667,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.
Get Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.