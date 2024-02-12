CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 2%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $275.00 and last traded at $275.64. Approximately 102,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 667,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.40 and its 200 day moving average is $187.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

