CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

CBAY traded up $6.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,171,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,441 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

