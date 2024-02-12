Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 2.0% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

LIN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $418.94. 117,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,105. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.42. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $319.23 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

