Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,952. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

