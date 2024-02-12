Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.1% in the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 863,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $128.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49. The company has a market cap of $317.26 billion, a PE ratio of 896.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

