Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 130 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.56 on Monday, hitting $513.66. 536,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

