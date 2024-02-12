Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 284.1% in January

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 284.1% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Datasea Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Datasea stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.09. 56,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,547. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

Datasea Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

