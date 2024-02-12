Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of UDR worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of UDR by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 7.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in UDR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 484,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $35.42 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

