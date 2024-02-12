Davis Selected Advisers Has $11.95 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $117.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 940.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

