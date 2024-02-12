Davis Selected Advisers Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BABA traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,855. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.