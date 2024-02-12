Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.12% of Ferguson worth $39,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.04. 32,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

