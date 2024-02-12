Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,545 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.36% of Chubb worth $302,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $246.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.94. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

